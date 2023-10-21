GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point” we begin our round-up of conversations with legislative leaders and the governor as the session winds down. Lawmakers could leave Lansing as early as later this month.

House Republican Leader Matt Hall weighs in on the session and what’s next.

“They’re dolling out these projects to the members, well now they’re out of money and their members are now starting to push back on their leadership and that’s why now is the perfect time to come together, Republicans and Democrats and start working in the middle rather than this far-left agenda,” he said.

