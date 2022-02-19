To The Point: State Rep. Donna Lasinski, Rep. Peter Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two weeks after hearing State Senate Majority Leader’s reaction to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plans for the coming year, House Leader Rep. Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township, is weighing in.

“When we look at the dollars we have available, I think the challenge for us in going to be investing those dollars in the big things that will move Michigan forward. And so staying laser focused on that is going to be a priority,” Lasinski said.

Plus, Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, wants to know what the administration is doing about the large numbers of people crossing the nations southern border, an issue he says has been ongoing.

“When we started to draw attention to this issue, it was dismissed as seasonal increases. And much like transient inflation or transitory inflation, that was just a cover for a reality that was getting much darker. Almost two million apprehensions down at the boarder this year. We just seen an extraordinary increase, again, over what we’ve seen in prior years,” Meijer said.

