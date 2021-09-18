To The Point: State Rep. Donna Lasinski on the budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Legislature is heading back to Lansing after their summer “in district” period. When they do they will have less than two weeks to get a budget done.

House Democratic Leader Rep. Donna Lasinski says she is optimistic lawmakers will meet the deadline, partially because of what she says are accomplishments already reached in the process

“It will be done by Sept. 30, I’m very confident about that,” Lasinski said. “You know when we look at the priorities, when I think about my personal priorities, my first little bit of advocacy was around early childhood education and I worked with the Snyder administration, I worked with the Granholm administration and now under the Whitmer administration we were able to accomplish it,” she said.

The Democratic leader will also weigh in on being in leadership during a pandemic and her priorities for the rest of the year and in to 2022 on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Sept. 18.