To The Point: State Rep. Ananich on state’s surplus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, shares how he might sending some of the state’s surplus back to you as discusses budget negotiations.

“Inflation is a real problem right now. Gas prices are up, milk, the price of groceries…there’s a number of reasons: supply chain (for example),” he said. “In some cases corporations are making record profits and they’re still raising prices. You can blame a lot of things…but we know that people are struggling now.”

Ananich says that since there’s such a surplus in revenue at the state level, that leaders do something to help families deal with inflation.

“Almost like an inflation adjuster. Basically put money, a check in somebody’s pocket right now. You know we can afford it. We don’t have to worry about the long term consequences,” he said.

Plus, what the outgoing minority leader wants to accomplish in his final year as he takes on this year’s elections on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of March 5.