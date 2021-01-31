To The Point: State of the State, Shirkey’s response

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her State of the State address and called for unity and working together with the Republican-led Legislature.

“Let’s tap into that same energy and end the pandemic, revitalize our economy and get our kids back in school. Let’s make good use of this non-election year and work together. After all, we’re Michiganders first,” she said.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says he is hopeful but has reservations.

“That’s what people of Michigan expect. But until we actually see action that supports the language, action speaks louder than words, then call me, paint me a skeptic. Paint me a willing skeptic to be wrong. But right now, I’m hoping that she’s sincere about it, but I’m not so sure,” he said.

Hear more about the uneasy relationship between the executive and legislative branches in Lansing above on this Jan. 31, 2021 episode of “To The Point.”