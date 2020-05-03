To The Point: State lawmakers, Justin Amash

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — This week, the Michigan Legislature opted not to extend the state of emergency, which gave the framework for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order.

Whitmer said she can issue her stay-at-home order without the Legislature, citing a 1945 law. Now it’s likely to end up in court.

During session, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey had strong words for some of the speeches on the floor.

“After a long week and a long day, I’m rather humored by the waxing on righteous indignations of some of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle. Regrettably, their comments fall deaf in the sphere of logic and sensibility due to a repeated hypocrisy,” he said.

Democratic Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr. of East Lansing was equally blunt.

“We all know that there is a zero percent chance that this is anything other than a political show,” Hertel said.

Earlier, State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, R-Grand Rapids Township, gave a good indication of how Thursday was going to shake out.

In other political news, U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, I-Cascade Township, announced his bid for president. He is hoping to be the nominee for the Libertarian Party.

Here more above on this May 3, 2020 episode of “To The Point.”