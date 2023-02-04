GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Republican leader in the statehouse says there is a plan to move hundreds of millions of tax dollars within state budgets and do away with a scheduled tax reduction while the governor’s office says that’s not so.

“Early this week I got word that Governor Whitmer was planning to take an income tax away from every Michigan family, worker and small business and instead give that money to large corporations in our state. I thought that was wrong,” House Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Marshall,

On Friday the governor said an agreement had been reached on the Earned Income Tax Credit as well as on the pension tax and getting checks to every taxpayer in the state with more details to come with no mention of stopping the tax rollback.

Plus Rep. Carol Glanville, D-Walker, weighs in on the way of doing business in Lansing and state Sen. Jon Bumstead, R-Newaygo, talks about why constituent services are driving his final term in office.

All that and more on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Feb. 4.