To The Point: State budget and Mackinac Island conferences

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A state budget deal is finally done — or is it?

“We negotiated all the budget items that are reflected in that budget. We agreed on the vast majority of them. Some we don’t see eye to eye on. That’s OK,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, says the Legislature has put together the best possible budget.

“I think we put together the best possible budget for the state of Michigan and what we’ve been hearing from the people cross the state,” Wentworth said. “I’m hopeful (Whitmer will) make the right decision and sign the budget.”

