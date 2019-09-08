To The Point: Stabenow talks Great Lakes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow wants to expand the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

The federally funded program is aimed at keeping the lakes safe and clean.

“The challenge is that the needs are going up, between the climate crisis, the water levels, what we need to do on a whole range of things that relate to water quality. We are seeing more requests than we can meet in terms of really important things we need to be doing,” Stabenow, a Democrat and the state’s senior senator, said. “So, this reauthorization, which is co-authored with my Republican colleague from Ohio, Rob Portman, of course Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) — we have a House bipartisan bill as well — would reauthorize for five years and gradually increase the funding that we could spend. So it would go from $300 million up to $475 million over five years. And I can assure you based on the needs that folks are coming forward with, we certainly can use those resources.”

Above, Stabenow discusses the bill and more about what’s going on in Washington on this Sept. 8, 2019, episode of “To The Point.”