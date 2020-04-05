To The Point: Stabenow, Huizenga, Whitmer on COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The coronavirus continues to dominate the attention of government officials from Washington D.C. to Lansing.

This week, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, said that the state’s entire congressional caucus is working with in-state manufacturers and vendors to find or make the items health care workers will need to fight the pandemic.

“We have a situation where every single governor is competing against each other. We now have hospitals competing. Still, we can’t get straight answers,” she said.

Also in Washington D.C., U.S. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, is introducing a plan to forgive income tax from some front line workers.

“The idea is to give a little bonus to the people on the front lines: police, fire, nurses, EMTs, doctors. People on the front lines right now. Here’s what we paralleled it on: When we send a soldier to combat, we suspend their federal income tax. I want to do the same thing for these doctors and nurses. We know that’s not enough, but at least it’s a good step,” he said.

In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to extend the emergency declaration in the state for 70 more days.

“Going piecemeal and doing a renewal for every couple of weeks, I think, unnecessarily keeps bringing the Legislature into town to a place where they have to congregate, puts them back on the road and the gas stations outside the home,” Whitmer said.

Hear more above on this April 5, 2020 episode of “To The Point.”