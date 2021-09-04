To The Point: Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Legislature will return to a full schedule in the next couple of weeks. At the top of their agenda will be finalizing a budget.

Even though there is less than a month before the next fiscal year, Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, says he is optimistic a new spending plan will be in place by Oct. 1.

“I do think we’ll get this done before that final week,” Wentworth said. “I think that we’ve been working together very well, very collaboratively amongst the chamber and administration. I’m very hopeful we’ll get this done and we’ll keep the government operational.”

Plus, find out which department head the speaker is urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to fire.

On this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Sept. 4, our conversation with the Speaker of the House of Representatives.