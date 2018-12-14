To The Point: Speaker-elect Lee Chatfield Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the current class of legislators in Lansing are dealing with lame duck issues, new leadership is getting ready to take over the first of the year.

State Rep. Lee Chatfield from northern Michigan will be the new speaker of the House, leading Republicans in the House amid a divided state government.

"The state of Michigan now, for the first time will experience balanced power in Lansing, something we haven't had in the past eight years and for me it's an honor to have the confidence of my colleagues and those I serve with to be the next speaker of the House," Chatfield said. "But what that means to me is building coalitions within the House and forgetting about our partisan lines and ensuring that we're adopting policies that are in the best interest of the state of Michigan. And I look forward to working with the Senate and Gov.-elect (Gretchen) Whitmer in ensuring that we have the relationships that I believe are necessary to ensure we enact good, sound policy and I'm optimistic about what we can accomplish."

Also on this Dec. 2, 2018, episode of "To The Point," we talk to retiring Sen. David Hildenbrand of Lowell.