To The Point: Speaker Chatfield, state Rep. Hood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield acknowledges there are problems with the budget because of businesses being shut down.

Chatfield, R-Levering, says he would like to see less partisanship in Lansing.

“We’ve had a lot of missteps in the state that have led to a lot of hurt and because of that we’re going to have some tough budget decisions that we have to make. At the end of the day, I admit to you that the governor is in a tough spot. No manual was given to the president. No manual was given to the governor on how to deal with COVID-19. I just think we work best when we’re communicating with one another, upholding the democratic process, ensuring people have a voice, and seat at that table. But when we work together, we are stronger. No manual was given to them, but I want this governor to be successful, I want the president to be successful. If there’s anyone out there that hears one of those statements and that bothers them, that could be part of our problem,” Chatfield said.

Hear more from him and state Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, who is also an appropriator, above on this May 31, 2020 episode of “To The Point.”