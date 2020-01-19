To The Point: Speaker Chatfield on 2020 priorities

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — As a new legislative session starts, Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield is looking at criminal justice reform, budgeting and roads.

Those are sure to be priorities for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, too, but it remains to be seen how the Democratic executive’s budget outline differs from that of the Republican-led Legislature. Last year, the two sides did not see eye to eye on the budget and there was no road funding deal.

“We will see what the governor proposes (to fund roads). I’m hearing different options that are being floated around that she may present to us and we’re going to have the conversation with her,” Chatfield, of Levering, said. “But I’ve said from day one … that I will not have the conversation about new taxes and I will not have the conversation about new bonds and taking on debt as a state until we ensure that every penny that’s paid in taxes at the pump is a penny that goes towards roads. That’s common sense … and that’s what most every state in the country does.”

Republicans and Democrats are moving forward on criminal justice reform issues, a top priority for both sides.

Above on the Jan. 19, 2020, episode of “To The Point,” Chatfield discusses what’s ahead for the Legislature in 2020.