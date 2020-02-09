To The Point: SOTU, state budget wrap up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a busy week with the State of the Union and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer‘s response.

Whitmer also rolled out her new budget recommendations for the new fiscal year.

Appropriators from both parties have weighed in on the proposal.

“I think it’s an important investment in three big categories. One is our schools and education, a huge increase in investment in preschool, a huge investment in K-12. I think that’s really important,” said state Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr, D–East Lansing.

“There were things that I liked and there were things that I didn’t like in there and I think it’s important to recognize that we want to work in a bipartisan fashion. Last year, we did the same thing,” said state Rep. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker. “As a freshman last year, the budget process was new to me. I learned a lot. But I also learned that we have to trust each other.”

Hear more about these topics above on this Feb. 9, 2020, episode of “To The Point.”