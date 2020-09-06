To The Point: Snyder backs Biden, state budget due soon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Gov. Rick Snyder says he will vote for Joe Biden for president, but that doesn’t make him a Democrat.

“I’ve supported lots of Republican candidates in that time. I was out campaigning for Republican candidates. I hope to continue to campaign for Republican candidates. It’s one Republican candidate that I’m not going to be campaigning for,” he said.

In addition, Michigan State Budget Director Chris Kolb and House Appropriations chairman Shane Hernandez talk about the state budget that needs to be finalized before the end of the month.

Hear more about those topics above on this Sept. 6, 2020 episode of “To The Point.”