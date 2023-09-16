GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Is a third-party candidacy for president made up of one Republican and one Democrat an idea that would catch on with voters as we head into the 2024 cycle? This week on “To The Point” you’ll hear from two former lawmakers who think so.

“I don’t have a voice today with a Trump-Biden ticket. And the reason I’m supporting ‘No Labels’ is because they give a voice, they give structure, they give national gravitas to the kind of politics that I want to see in America,” former Michigan Senate Majority Leader Ken Sikkema said.

While former U.S. Rep. Fred Upton talked about the process and why he thinks the time is right for a third-party run.

“At this point, they recognize many Americans are saying we don’t really want a rematch between Trump and Biden, we’ve done that before there are almost majorities on both sides that don’t want this to happen again and so what “No Labels” is now looking at is really get on the ballot,” he said.

Trying to find a way to attract voters looking for alternatives with “No Labels.” That’s our subject on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Sept. 16.