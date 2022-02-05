To The Point: Shirkey, CEO of MEDC on state’s future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As he enters into his final year in office, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, shares his plans for this year, discusses Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State address and his relationship with the governor.

“So if we are strategic about finding things that we agree on or can align on, I think we can, we’ve demonstrated already we can get things done and get things done in a hurry,” Shirkey said.

He added that it’s important to make sure that Michigan is putting it’s best foot forward to be competitive with big capitol investments.

“But on the other hand, there are still some distinct differences between how we, I see the world and how the governor sees the world and those we still have to work out,” he said.

Plus, the CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Cooperation will talk about the big announcement from General Motors and what else may be in store for the state on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Feb. 5.