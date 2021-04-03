To The Point: Sens. Victory and McCann on budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While the Michigan Legislature takes a two week break there is still important work that will have to be done when they return.

The matter of putting together a budget will be high on the list.

We talk with state Sen. Roger Victory, R-Georgetown Township, and state Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, about what they expect when session resumes.

“It’s going to be another unique process. As we’ve been working as chair of general government and … the budget side of the appropriations process we have now with a 1.9 trillion dollars coming in with a federal component. The state of Michigan will be getting, depending on estimates, $10 billion plus,” Victory said.

McCann says the Legislature is in the early stages of getting a budget done.

“At one point there was a provision that we have a budget done by July 1st, you might recall. That sort of went out the window in the last couple of years,” McCann said.

What will the spring bring in the state Legislature? More than a year into the pandemic there is still a power struggle that shows no sign of going away. We’ll see how that impacts a budget deal. Above, on “To The Point” for the weekend of April 3, we talk about that power struggle and the problems it presents.