GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow talks about her “to-do list” in her last 20 months in office.

She has a lot still ahead including reauthorizing one of the biggest bills in government, “the farm bill.”

“(The) ‘farm bill’ is really kind of a misnomer because there’s 12 different chapters, any one of them is a big bill by itself. So, whether it’s the farm safety net and crop insurance, whether it’s the family safety net, whether it’s trade, whether it’s bioenergy … I mean I could go on and on … rural development, quality of life, we put this all together we call it the farm bill. We are now at the beginning at looking at the way to tweak it a way to make it better, ” she said.

That plus lowering prescription drug cost and what she thinks should be done about the debt ceiling on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of April 22.