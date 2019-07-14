To The Point: Sen. Roger Victory

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As an Ottawa County farmer, state Sen. Roger Victory understands how spring’s wet weather affects Michigan’s agriculture industry.

“You know in Michigan, agriculture is one of the top industries. We have tourism, manufacturing and agriculture. Those are the three industries that we have and let me just start out, very stressful. We haven’t seen anything quite like this in decades. I’ve even talked to those who are in their 80s that say we’ve seen drought, but we have never seen a spring that had the continual rain,” Victory, R-Hudsonville, said.

Victory speaks more about weather problems and the state budget process above on this July 14, 2019, episode of “To The Point.”