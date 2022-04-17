GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., believes that the war in Ukraine is going to continue to drag on.

“We know the Russians are concentrating their forces right now and are kind of changing their battle plan, but certainly the Ukrainian military has just fought with incredible courage and tenacity,” he said.

The U.S. has provided the Ukrainian people with “advanced state of the art weapons that they have been able to use very, very effectively.”

“Things like the ‘Javelin,’ antiarmor missiles, we see the devastation that that is causing to Russian armor throughout the country. But it’s just going to be a brutal fight and unfortunately the Russians have engaged in this campaign against civilians without question committing war crimes,” Peters said.

In Michigan, State Rep. Tommy Brann, R-Wyoming, is hopeful the state’s budget can get finished on time.

“Well, I hope we meet that challenge. I mean I’m just writing a gigantic check to the federal government, I ‘ve got to meet their challenge and make that deadline, I mean we should meet our deadline,” he said.

