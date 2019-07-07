To The Point: Sen. McCann on campaign finance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If state Sen. Sean McCann has his way, campaigns in Michigan would change — specifically, how those campaigns are funded.

McCann, D-Kalamazoo, would like to make some changes in how money is counted.

“If you can, if you have the capacity to spend $193,000 into the political system, you have a lot of influence across the state of Michigan,” he said. “You’re not just a citizen in your town voting for your state representative and your senator and your governor, you’re influencing race across the state of Michigan, possibly across state lines and other places. It’s just kind of outsized influence.”

McCann speaks more about campaign finance reform above on this July 7, 2019, episode of “To The Point.”