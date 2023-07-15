GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” we continue to look at a record-breaking budget for the state of Michigan as we talk to Sen. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

In comparison to his time in the majority, Huizenga said creating a budget as a member of the minority was “different.”

“I’m not going to say better or worse. I’m going to say different,” Huizenga said. “Because when Democrats have their priorities, some of those just simply don’t align with Republicans.”

Huizenga said he considers himself “a centrist … who goes to Lansing to get things done.”

“We can always find common ground, and I’m proud to say that we did that in this budget,” Huizenga said.

On this “To The Point,” we get a Republican view of the nearly $82 billion plan for state spending in the next fiscal year.