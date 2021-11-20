To The Point: Sen. Gary Peters on infrastructure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President Joe Biden signed an infrastructure bill this week that will provide unprecedented spending on roads, bridges, water systems, broadband and more.

Supporters say it is a long overdue investment, while opponents say it’s too much spending that the government can’t afford.

The bill is now law and one steadfast supporter of the legislation, Sen. Gary Peters, R-Bloomfield Township, believes it can’t happen soon enough.

“Well, what’s in it deals with physical infrastructure and the need to make investments in that infrastructure, to make sure the United States continues to be the most competitive economy in the world, creating good paying jobs,” Peters said. “What is striking to me is if you look at where the United States ranks in terms of infrastructure — roads, bridges, internet service, all of the things that are part of this legislation — is that we rank right now in the world, based on experts, number 13 in the world in terms of infrastructure.

This is the United States of America. I don’t want to be on any list, particularly something as critical as the infrastructure of your entire economy, when you’re in 13th place.”

