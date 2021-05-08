To The Point: Sen. Gary Peters and Rep. Luke Meerman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sen. Gary Peters, D–Bloomfield Township, has introduced legislation that would boost manufacturing and protect the supply chain in light of weaknesses made apparent in part because of the pandemic.

One such concern is the lack of semiconductors needed for new vehicles being built.

“I’m very concerned that you’ll see production of new cars, already we’re seeing that being curtailed. It’s difficult to know when those supplies are going to be coming in, depends on what expert you talk to, but certainly it’s going to be a problem through the rest of this year,” Peters said. “I think there’s pretty broad consensus about that and the question is how far into 2022 do we go. That has an impact on jobs — without question — which is why we have to be focused on supply chains in a way that we haven’t been in the past.”

Plus, new administrative rules being written in Lansing could put some pandemic protocols permanently in place, according to state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville.

You’ll hear about Peter’s legislation and Meerman’s concerns on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of May 8.