To The Point: Secretary of State Benson on November election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three months since the general election, emotions still run high for many about the outcome and the process.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she wants to help people understand and trust in the security and accuracy of this and every election.

“The bottom line in my view (is that) we have a responsibility, all of us, on both sides of the aisle, every elected leader, to tell the truth to every voter in this state that their vote did count, the results of the election were accurate and the audits that are happening right now all across the state are affirming that as well,” Benson said. “And so that work will continue. It’s very important work to do because people should believe the truth: that their votes counted, their results were accurate. And we’re all going to have to continue that work in the months ahead so we keep our democracy intact and all voters have faith in the process because there’s more elections coming down the line and we need everyone to be participating.”

Above on this Feb. 14, 2021, episode of “To The Point, Benson discusses her plan to help restore trust in the election process.