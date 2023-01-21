GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Grand Rapids, has completed her first few weeks in Congress and is looking ahead to a big challenge that could be facing the House.

While campaigning she said she was fiscally conservative, but will she vote in favor of raising the debt ceiling?

“I think given what we are seeing at this particular moment in time we do have a number of limited choices where we can go at this particular juncture. As you mentioned, it was a central part of my campaign and it’s already a central part of my leadership making sure that we have deeply accountable spending in Washington but what Republicans are doing right now flirting with defaulting on our debt is deeply dangerous,” she said.

Plus the new agenda in Lansing on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 21.