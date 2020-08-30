To The Point: RNC recap, Pence, Problem Solvers Caucus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Last week, the Republican National Convention and Vice President Mike Pence visited Michigan the day after the convention.

“Well the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) said from very early on that it’s not only important for our kids academically, it’s not only important for kids with special needs, learning challenges, but I really believe it’s a public health priority to for kids to be back in the classroom and we really believe that we can do that in a safe and effective way. We continue to support states, continue to provide resources. We’ve already made billions of dollars available to states. A week ago we added teachers and faculty in schools to the list of essential workers in the Department of Homeland Security. Just to make sure that they would know that we’re going to prioritize testing, prioritize PPE to make sure that our schools can be safe,” he said to News 8 in an exclusive interview.

Hear more from Pence along with the Problem Solvers Caucus above on this Aug. 30, 2020 episode of “To The Point.”