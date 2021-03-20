To The Point: RNC Chair McDaniel and Michigan Dems Chair Barnes on 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s already election season.

Really, it never ends, as evidenced by both major parties gearing up for November 2022 races for the governor’s, attorney general’s and secretary of state’s offices, as well as every state House and Senate seat.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, who lives in Michigan and used to head up the state’s GOP, said her party will work hard to regain the governor’s office.

“We are not benefiting from the way (Gov. Gretchen Whitmer) governs,” McDaniel said. “She has done nothing to be conciliatory and work across the aisle. So I think that’s going to play going into ’22 with voters, really taking a hard look: Is this the leader we want?”

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes says her party’s 2022 campaign strategy will be to keep doing what it’s doing:

“We continue having our conversations with voters all over the state. We continue working our 83-county strategy and we support the good work that’s being done by our governor, our lieutenant governor, our attorney general, our secretary and of state and the Democrats in the Legislature,” she said.

