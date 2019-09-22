To The Point: Republicans talk budget on Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Republicans gathered on Mackinac Island this weekend for their biennial policy conference as the deadline to pass a state budget looms.

The deadline is Sept. 30 and talks between the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic governor have broken down. Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, did reach a deal last week with House Minority Leader Christine Greig, D-Farmington Hills, to pass an education budget.

Chatfield expects to pass more spending bills along to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as early as Tuesday.

“I believe now’s the time for the governor to come back to the negotiating table,” Chatfield said. “I’ve reach out do her several times, as has the majority leader (Mike Shirkey), over the past couple of weeks and expressed our interest to get back and to negotiate and to reach a consensus. She’s still unwilling to do that at this point, so what she does with the budget that we send, I’m not quite certain at this point. But I will tell you this: It’s going to be a budget that largely has bipartisan support and it’s showing that we’re willing to put politics aside to get this budget to her desk.”

