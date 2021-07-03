To The Point: Republican candidates for 28th Senate District

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two current and one former Republican state representatives will face off in the special election primary for the 28th Senate District in the northern half of Kent County.

Rep. Tommy Brann, R-Wyoming, Rep. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, and former state Representative Kevin Green are all vying for their party’s nomination.

“If I win, I’ll still represent Byron and Wyoming — my district who I love — I’ll still represent them,” Brann said. “My work ethic again: I’ll have Grandville, Walker and I’ll have just more people I represent and I’ll have a chance to have a bigger voice in the Senate.”

Walker talks about his approach to the job, saying, “if we can do the right thing to help taxpayers be successful, to use those taxpayer dollars wisely and make our economy better: It’s really all about strategy. We have to work together to make Michigan continue to be great.”

While Green talked about what he says people are saying to him.

“People are worried about losing their freedoms, that’s what I hear over and over again,” Green said. “They’re concerned about their families, the impact that all the things going on in our world are hurting their families and their children and they just want somebody to fight for them.”

The primary election for the Senate seat will be held on Aug. 3 and the general election will be Nov. 2.

On this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of July 3, you’ll hear from the three Republicans competing for their party’s nomination for the 28th Senate District.