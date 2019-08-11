To The Point: Reps. Tommy Brann, David LaGrand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two state legislators from West Michigan have thoughts about the upcoming budget deadline and what they expect to happen.

“It’s not where I want to be. I mean, I like getting things done. I’m a restaurant owner. I like making decisions and making fast decisions. The budget, of course, is mainly a roads tie-up. Right now, we have $4.7 billion for roads,” said State Rep. Tommy Brann, R-Wyoming. “We’re working on it. We’re looking at taking gas tax, which is $855 million and putting that towards roads and still protecting schools.”

State Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids, thinks the process is probably working the way it is supposed to.

“Sometimes it’s a bad idea to have too many people involved in a process. So, I actually think it’s probably the best and healthiest way to do this is to let leadership in both caucuses to engage with the Governor and see if we can hammer out a consensus,” LaGrand said.

Brann and LaGrand weigh in on the budget above on this Aug. 11, 2019, episode of “To The Point.”