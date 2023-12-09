GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” the legislature had a busy year, and we get two different looks at how that played out.

State Rep. Will Snyder, D-Muskegon, says he was not surprised that one major issue for him passed early on, the repeal of “Right to Work.”

“I would say it wasn’t really a surprise to me. I always envisioned it getting done prior to the summer recess period, and instead, we got it done before the spring break period, so it may have been a little bit faster. But I did envision it happening in the first six months. It took 100 days,” he said.

While State Rep. Gina Johnsen, R-Lake Odessa, says it all moved quickly.

“It’s the fastest process I’ve ever seen. Certainly, this is my only experience. I’m in the party that’s in the minority, so we did not get done the things we wanted to get done. And frankly, we couldn’t block the things we thought were really bad for the state,” she said.

Both members agree that it’s time for some bipartisan work in the new year, and one representative has legislative proof that it can be done. That’s all on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Dec. 9.