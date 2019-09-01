To The Point: Reps. Scott VanSingel, Terry Sabo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Legislators have returned to Lansing and they’re all talking about the budget.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is talking about it too. However, they’re not necessarily on the same page.

Newaygo County Republican Representative Scott VanSingel says “we’re at the point where somebody has to give some ground.”

“The House and Senate came out with what their version of what the budget is back in June. So, it’s not really true when the Governor makes statements that the House went on vacation and didn’t come up with a budget. We gave them a budget in June. It’s just vastly different than the budget the Governor came out with.”

Democratic Representative Terry Sabo from Muskegon County hopes there will be some resolution.

“We’ve had some difficulty in getting this budget settled. Hopefully, we’ll continue on the path of trying to find some resolution to that and get this budget done for everybody that’s involved because we need it,” Sabo said.

