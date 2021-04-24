To The Point: Reps. Rogers and Kahle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For one freshman state legislator, the Lansing experience has come with a lot of opportunity to pursue policy objectives. Rep. Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo, has been able to put her past experience to use in the state capitol.

“Because there is sometimes gridlock up here, I think, also serving in the minority and majority on both sides in the county commission, I’ve had that experience of really learning about working together as collaboratively as you can to get things across the finish line,” Rogers said.

Plus, finding criminal justice reform that could help both victims and perpetrators is the goal for Rep. Bronna Kahle, R-Adrian.

“This bill and the package overall is about crime victims. It’s certainly also about improving public safety which is critical, and it’s about expanding our state’s workforce and it’s about reducing wasteful prison spending,” Kahle said.

On this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of April 24, we talk about trying to find bi-partisan cooperation on policy priorities.