To The Point: Reps. reflect on riot; Whitmer talks vaccines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This episode of “To The Point” takes a look back at a remarkable week in Washington D.C. from some of the Michigan Congressional Delegation as they recount those moments when an angry mob stormed the Capitol while they were inside.

“They announced that this mob had entered the Capitol and they were in the rotunda coming our way. You know the whole series of events that unfolded was like a blur to me. But I was stuck there laying on the floor, hiding behind a wall hearing gunfire,” said U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township.

Meanwhile, freshman Republican Peter Meijer got a strange introduction to his new job.

“It was chaotic. We grabbed the smoke mask. We were ushered out with police who had drawn their weapons. There were folks banging to get into the chamber. We had to go to several different locations, trying to figure out where it was secure. We didn’t know what was going on. Obviously, it was a failure on a number of fronts from a security logistical standpoint,” he said.

