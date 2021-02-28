To The Point: Reps. on state budget, Stabenow on COVID-19 relief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In Lansing, state legislators are going through the yearly ritual of putting together a budget.

“We’ve been frustrated over the last year that we’ve continually been cut out of the budget process, the policy process. The governor went alone on a road plan. And we’re trying to bring ourselves back to the table and say, hey, there are three branches to government, the Legislature has a role in this,” Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-, Grant, who is on the House Appropriations Committee. “Last year the budget process was basically three people sitting in a room coming up with a budget.”

Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, said lawmakers can be part of the process now and that Republicans should not keep withholding certain federal dollars as a bargaining chip.

“I hope that this strategy is abandoned. Legislators can come to the table and can legislate now,” she said. “There isn’t anything stopping them from being part of the discussion except their own willingness to participate and to deliver the funds that Michigan deserves.”

Also above on this Feb. 28, 2021, episode of “To The Point,” U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, discussing the Biden administration’s mandate to buy American products and potential COVID-19 relief.