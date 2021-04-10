To The Point: Reps. LaGrand and Whiteford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the state Legislature prepares to come back from a two-week break, the budget is expected to take much of the focus.

But there are other issues that are being perused with bipartisan support, like legislation state Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids, is sponsoring to create transparency and financial disclosure for members of the Legislature and beyond.

“So if you have significant shares in publicly traded companies, you have to disclose that you have the interest — again not how much — but that you have it. So these are all threshold tests of where you think that might cause you to develop a conflict,” LaGrand said.

And Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township, is looking for a better way to help children in need of foster services.

“Well I’ve heard over and over again all the different problems with our foster care world, I call it. The more I dug into this, over 80% of people on death row, more than half the people in prison and jail are former foster children. I truly think this is a generational crisis that we have right now,” Whiteford said.

She is chairing a task force to look into how to improve Michigan’s foster care and adoption system.

Above, LaGrand and Whiteford discuss their legislative agendas on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of April 10.