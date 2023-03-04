GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In what has already been an extraordinarily fast-moving session of the Michigan legislature, there is no sign of things slowing down or cooling off as the next big issues the House and Senate will tackle will be gun bills that will no doubt generate heated disagreements.

Among the differences, would any of the bills introduced have the chance of changing what happened at Michigan State University?

Freshman Gina Johnsen, R-Lowell, says no.

“Looking at the Senate bills, let’s say they all passed, It would change nothing, it would have changed nothing about what happened at MSU,” she said.

But fellow freshman Representative Phil Skaggs, D-EastGrand Rapids, disagrees.

“I reject the notion that these laws would not have had an impact perhaps on the MSU shooting. But while that is the impetus for the immediate action that we are taking we know about gun violence in the United States of America. We not just creating these laws about one incident,” he said.

The legislature tackles gun legislation and the battle lines are already being drawn. We’ll talk about that on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of March 4.