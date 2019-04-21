To The Point: Reps. Jack O'Malley, Tim Sneller Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The conversation about road funding in Lansing continues to be a major part of the budget negotiation, but one group is taking a different approach.

The House Transportation Committee is expanding its meeting schedule to listen to experts to learn how roads are built and how that road money is spent.

House Transportation Committee chairman Jack O'Malley, R-Lake Ann, and the committee's vice chair, Tim Sneller, D-Burton, talk about roads for this April 21 episode of "To The Point."