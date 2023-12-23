GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” one legislator says Michigan is making progress when it comes to climate change another is worried about foreign influence in our state.

First, State Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, and her take on climate change.

“Here in Michigan, we have an important piece of that larger goal and a significant contribution to the nation’s achievements on climate and we’ve really set forward a path to play our part, to do our role,” she said.

State Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, says it’s time we look at foreign influence in the state and country and reference a recent federal report on the subject.

“It really points to the broad effort that China’s been making for over a decade but really ramping up in the last five years to have, to subvert the United States. I think we in Michigan have to do whatever we can to make sure that we’re not assisting them,” he said.

