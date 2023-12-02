GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” two very different views of the recent legislative session and some of the bills passed this year.

State Rep. Kristian Grant, D-Grand Rapids, talks about what she sees as successes including more money for housing particularly in urban areas.

“We’ve allocated dollars for affordable housing, accessible housing, and then also middle house so that people, as their family starts growing, they stay here. It doesn’t mean I’ve progressed and now it’s time to leave,” Grant said.

State Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R-Watervliet, is focused on a new energy plan that she thinks is taking the state in the wrong direction.

“It’s a clean energy mandate. I won’t get into the weeds, when and how, but virtually we’re going to wind and solar entirely in the very near future, 2040, and the bottom line is that is going to raise everybody’s rate. There’s no way around it, I don’t care what any Democrat says, I don’t care what the governor says, it’s going to raise the rates,” she said.

All that and more on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Dec. 2.