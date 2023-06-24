GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the Legislature works to finalize a budget, legislators are also working on other priorities.

Rep. Kristian Grant, D-Grand Rapids, is already poised to see results from a project she focused on early in her first term.

“Right at the beginning of the year, we, the state invested $700 million into a large Ford project, and my question was, what about the smaller sites that we have that are in our urban cores? Instead of going out into acres and acres of farmland,” she said.

After raising the issues earlier this year, proposals to impact those urban areas are gaining support in the Legislature.

Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, is trying to find a solution that many may not have known was a problem. It involves what he thinks are rules that are too complicated when it comes to private property.

“One of my constituents gave us a call, said, ‘Hey, we’ve got property. We’ve got people who are walking onto our property, and we’re trying to stop that from happening. In the process, we’ve gotten ahold of the conservation officers who said, based on the law, as we can read it, every entry point to your property has to have a sign, or otherwise, it’s not signed enough,'” he said.

