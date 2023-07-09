GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” two members of the statehouse give their take on a whirlwind legislative session just six months in the making.

State Rep. Carol Glanville, D-Walker, says she thinks her party has made progress.

“We’ve seen now since we turned that corner in January, we are getting stuff done. And I think it’s not just partisan work that we’re doing, these are issues that have been in the hopper for years, taken up by one chamber or the other, and for whatever reason didn’t get across the finish line. So I feel like the bulk of the work we’ve been doing is work that the people of Michigan are expecting,” she said.

State Rep. Rachelle Smit, R-Shelbyville, has a very different take.

“(It’s) been very tense at times, somewhat chaotic. Obviously being new, my first term as a legislator, not fully understanding the proper process of it all but enough to know that if this is how our state is operating government, this is a little bit scary actually,” she said.

