GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” the Legislature is back in session while one member of the House looks back at accomplishments that may have flown under the radar last year.

State Rep. Carol Glanville, D-Walker, says she’s really excited about the education investments.

“Of course, we made historic investments in education just with the budget and there was a recent poll that just came out from the Detroit Chamber of Commerce … On a scale of 1 to 10 education ranks a 7 across political groups,” she said.

And state Rep. Nancy DeBoer, R-Holland, looks ahead to 2024 as the House is at 54-54.

“Well, I guess you go back to the beginning, I’m really not in control and this my first time around so I don’t know what they’re going to do, you know I hope so. I think it makes it more real that there are two of us in the room,” she said.

The things that happened last year that didn’t make headlines this week, on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 6.