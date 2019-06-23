To The Point: Reps. Albert, Hood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a lot of conversation in Lansing about the budget, but there are other things going on, too.

State Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, is watching the spending negotiations while also trying to put warning labels on marijuana products.

“If you look at alcohol and cigarette use amongst pregnant women, it’s actually trending down,” he said. “But when you look at marijuana, it’s actually trending up. About one in 20 are thought to be using marijuana while they are pregnant. So what this bill would do is it would create a warning label that would be placed much like on cigarettes or alcohol products.”

Meanwhile, Appropriations Committee member and freshman Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, handicapped the budget process:

“We are probably four weeks away from the possibility of closing out the budget and I think the big question is revenue and then subsequently, depending on the amount of revenue we are able to agree on and the sources, how we will fund schools and roads, the big ticket items that have been suffering from decades of disinvestment,” she said.

Hear more from Albert and Hood on this June 23, 2019, episode of “To The Point.”