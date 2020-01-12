To The Point: Rep. Whiteford, candidate Norton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In Lansing, a joint hearing in front of two House subcommittees heard emotional testimony about human trafficking.

The problem has been around for a long time, but now new ways to deal with the issue are being explored.

State Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township, says identifying children without support systems is one way to combat the problem.

“It’s these children who don’t have those solid support systems who are much more likely to be taken advantage of and exploited. So that is something I’ve learned over the past year predominately is there is such a connection to those children that don’t have strong support systems,” she said.

In addition, Tom Norton, a Republican candidate running for the 3rd Congressional District, talks about why he hopes to replace Justin Amash.

