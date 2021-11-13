To The Point: Rep. Upton on infrastructure bill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bipartisan infrastructure bill that is heading to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, said he thinks it is an important move for the country.

“There’s a need there, let’s face it,” he said. “You know, you look at roads, you look at bridges, you look at ports, you talk about the needs that are there. This is a real need and it is frankly the health and safety of lots of people. We’re better than this. One of the reasons about the BIB, the bipartisan infrastructure bill, was China has spent more money on infrastructure in the last three years that we’ve spent in a hundred. We’re behind.”

Also above on this episode of “To The Point,” Upton talks about the fallout he and some of his colleagues received after voting for the bill.