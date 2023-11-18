GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” the Legislature has come to an end for the year earlier than was scheduled, and we’ll talk to Speaker of the House Rep. Joe Tate, D-Detroit, about a session that showed Democrats in firm control and willing to go it alone on what they see as their top priorities.

“There were some challenging opportunities at times, but for the most part, I think in terms of us, in terms of our caucus, we were focused on being pointed in the right direction of getting things done and also, I will say too, working in a bipartisan fashion. That was something that was incredibly important for us,” he said.

We conclude our discussions with the quadrant leaders with Speaker of the House Joe Tate on this episode of “To The Point” for the weekend of Nov. 18.